Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bus driver suspended after using phone while driving

National

by: Kelly Dean and WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)- A bus driver in Robertson County has been suspended after she was caught on camera using her phone while driving.

A parent in Robertson County sent News 2 the videos that she says her son recorded.

He said the bus driver had been on her phone for the past two days.

The school said it got in touch with the bus driver as soon as they saw the video and placed her on suspension while they complete an investigation.

Robertson County Schools sent News 2 the following statement in regards to the incident:

This morning Robertson County Schools received a phone call reporting one of our bus drivers as using a cell phone while operating a school bus. 

The district Transportation Office was immediately notified and the bus driver was contacted within minutes of the report.  At the time of contact the bus was onsite, stationary, and had no students on-board.

The driver was instructed to report immediately to the Transportation Office, where the official on-board video was pulled for review. 

The driver is suspended during the due process period pending the results of an official review and investigation.

The safety of our students and personnel is paramount to Robertson County Schools, and all decisions will reflect that commitment.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
51°F Some passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
14 mph W
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories