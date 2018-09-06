Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Actor Burt Reynolds, left, and director Peter Segal attend the screening of 'The Longest Yard' in New York City, Tuesday, May 24, 2005. (AP Photo/Adam Rountree)

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) - Actor Burt Reynolds, who starred in iconic films like "Smokey and the Bandit", "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" has died, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He was 82.