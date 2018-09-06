National

Burt Reynolds dies at 82

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 02:05 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 02:06 PM CDT

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) - Actor Burt Reynolds, who starred in iconic films like "Smokey and the Bandit", "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights" has died, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

He was 82.

