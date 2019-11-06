BREAKING: Police looking person of interest in Aniah Blanchard disappearance

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL)– The Auburn Police Department has released an image of a person of interest in the case of missing teen Aniah Blanchard.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person captured on video surveillance inside the convenience store at the time Blanchard was last seen.

Anyone with information about this individual should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24 hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.