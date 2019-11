(CNN) — It’s been said that to write a song, all you need is “four chords and the truth.” That’s good news for third-grader Cameron Henderson, who only knows four chords on his ukulele.

Henderson is melting hearts with a song he wrote in the aftermath of being bullied at school and on social media. He said writing “Look Within Yourself” made him feel better. The song, he said, is for everyone who’s faced bullying.