Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Boy, 8, raises over $50K for homeless veterans

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN/WFLA) – An 8-year-old in Maryland is doing something pretty amazing, and so far he’s helped 3,000 veterans.

Tyler Stallings’ mother says he has had a passion for helping veterans since he was just 4 years old.

Tyler initially wanted to build home for veterans whom he calls his heroes, but he decided to come up with a more “realistic” plan.

So Tyler began making “hero bags” for homeless veterans.

The bags are filled with gloves, a blanket, a sweater, soap and much more.

According to a GoFundMe page created by the family, Tyler has raised over $50,000 since he started making the bags four years ago.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Mainly clear. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Light southeast wind.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories