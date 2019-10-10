Blue Bell Ice Cream announces recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Blue Bell is recalling some of its ice cream because it may have small pieces of plastic inside.

The FDA announced that the company is voluntarily recalling the Butter Crunch half-gallon flavor of ice cream.

This batch was made at a plant in Alabama on August 26 and the lid contains the packaging code: 082621222.

The FDA says plastic used during the manufacturing process may have ended up inside.

If you have purchased this product you can return them at the place of purchase for a full refund.