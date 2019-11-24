Bloomberg officially joins presidential campaign with multimillion-dollar ad blitz

WASHINGTON, D.C., (CBS)— Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg formally announced he is running for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, launching a multimillion-dollar ad campaign that frames his candidacy as the best hope for defeating President Trump.

In a letter on his revamped website, Bloomberg wrote that the country “cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.”

“He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage,” he wrote.

I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.



I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead.



Join our team: https://t.co/7ezlUeouqH pic.twitter.com/IyOeS3aWaF — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) November 24, 2019

Bloomberg, 77, is a media mogul and former three-term mayor of New York. He has toyed with running for president as an independent or Democrat since 2008. He enters the field far back in an historically crowded field, according to recent CBS News polling that placed him in the single digits among Democrats from early primary states.

A minute-long advertisement began airing Sunday in certain markets across the country, part of a campaign set to top $34 million and run through at least December 3, according to federal disclosure reports.

“He could have just been the middle class kid who made good but Mike Bloomberg became the guy who did good,” the ad’s announcer says. “After building a business that created thousands of jobs, he took charge of a city still reeling from 9/11. A three-term mayor who helped bring it back from the ashes, bringing jobs and thousands of affordable housing units with it. After witnessing the terrible toll of gun violence, he helped create a movement to protect families across America and stood up to the coal lobby and this administration to protect this planet from climate change.”

The ad says he will seek to “restore faith in the dream that defines us where the wealthy will pay more in taxes and the middle class get their fair share. Everyone without health insurance can get it, and everyone who likes theirs, keep it.” It ends with a tagline: “Jobs creator. Leader. Problem solver.”

First published on November 24, 2019 / 9:26 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.