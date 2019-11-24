Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bloomberg officially joins presidential campaign with multimillion-dollar ad blitz

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C., (CBS)— Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg formally announced he is running for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, launching a multimillion-dollar ad campaign that frames his candidacy as the best hope for defeating President Trump.

In a letter on his revamped website, Bloomberg wrote that the country “cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions.”

“He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage,” he wrote.

Bloomberg, 77, is a media mogul and former three-term mayor of New York. He has toyed with running for president as an independent or Democrat since 2008. He enters the field far back in an historically crowded field, according to recent CBS News polling that placed him in the single digits among Democrats from early primary states.

minute-long advertisement began airing Sunday in certain markets across the country, part of a campaign set to top $34 million and run through at least December 3, according to federal disclosure reports.

“He could have just been the middle class kid who made good but Mike Bloomberg became the guy who did good,” the ad’s announcer says. “After building a business that created thousands of jobs, he took charge of a city still reeling from 9/11. A three-term mayor who helped bring it back from the ashes, bringing jobs and thousands of affordable housing units with it. After witnessing the terrible toll of gun violence, he helped create a movement to protect families across America and stood up to the coal lobby and this administration to protect this planet from climate change.”

The ad says he will seek to “restore faith in the dream that defines us where the wealthy will pay more in taxes and the middle class get their fair share. Everyone without health insurance can get it, and everyone who likes theirs, keep it.” It ends with a tagline: “Jobs creator. Leader. Problem solver.”

First published on November 24, 2019 / 9:26 AM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Some passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
41°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories