Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Bartender arrested for giving alcohol to minor who later crashed car, killed passenger

National
Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control say they arrested a Sacramento bartender Friday for giving a minor alcohol, which resulted in great bodily harm.

Officials identified the man as Kelly Woodward, who has been accused of selling and furnishing alcohol to 19-year-old Ainise Taimani.

The incident happened May 26 at the Cinch Bar on Florin Road, according to the department.

Officials said hours after Taimani was served alcohol, she was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Taimani reportedly crashed while driving on State Route 12 in San Joaquin County. Tui Talia, Taimani’s cousin and passenger, died in the car crash.

Talia grew up in Concord where he played football at Ygnacio Valley Highschool, and he was one of the leading tacklers for the University of Oregon Ducks in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

ABC then opened a Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies investigation to find out who had supplied Taimani with alcohol. During their investigation, agents were able to determine Woodward sold alcohol to Taimani at the Cinch Bar.

Agents also found Taimani had purchased alcohol at the Hollywood Market on Stockton Boulevard in Sacramento before going to the Cinch Bar.

The Cinch Bar and Hollywood Market are possibly facing disciplinary action. Possible penalties range from a suspension up to a revocation of their licenses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar