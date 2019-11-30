Barista suspended after writing “Pig” on police Starbucks order

GLENPOOL, Okla., (CNN) — Soon after a photo of this cup with “Pig” written on it started circulating on social media on Thursday, posts appeared claiming it was a prank gone wrong.

“There was no prank,” said Glenpool, Okla., Police Chief Johnny O’Mara.

O’Mara says it started when an on-duty police officer — working Thanksgiving — wanted to do something nice for dispatchers so he went to Starbucks with five orders.

“As he’s leaving the store a customer points out the name on his cup,” said O’Mara. “As they realize starbucks have written ‘pig’ on the cup.”

The chief said the Starbucks employee responsible for that has since apologized to the officer. He said she did so on her own without prompting from Starbucks. She said she was trying to play a joke on another barista, seeing if the other barista would call out the order as “Pig.”

The chief says she explained it wasn’t meant for the officer.

In a statement, Starbucks says the employee is suspended.

“None of us blame Starbucks, none of us are angry at Starbucks, we are a little disappointed in the employee,” said the chief. “We hope that the decisions to suspend her or terminate her, you know that is up to Starbucks.”