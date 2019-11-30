Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Barista suspended after writing “Pig” on police Starbucks order

National
Posted: / Updated:

GLENPOOL, Okla., (CNN) — Soon after a photo of this cup with “Pig” written on it started circulating on social media on Thursday, posts appeared claiming it was a prank gone wrong.

“There was no prank,” said Glenpool, Okla., Police Chief Johnny O’Mara.

O’Mara says it started when an on-duty police officer — working Thanksgiving — wanted to do something nice for dispatchers so he went to Starbucks with five orders.

“As he’s leaving the store a customer points out the name on his cup,” said O’Mara. “As they realize starbucks have written ‘pig’ on the cup.”

The chief said the Starbucks employee responsible for that has since apologized to the officer. He said she did so on her own without prompting from Starbucks. She said she was trying to play a joke on another barista, seeing if the other barista would call out the order as “Pig.”

The chief says she explained it wasn’t meant for the officer.

In a statement, Starbucks says the employee is suspended.

“None of us blame Starbucks, none of us are angry at Starbucks, we are a little disappointed in the employee,” said the chief. “We hope that the decisions to suspend her or terminate her, you know that is up to Starbucks.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
59°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
55°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories