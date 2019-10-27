Live Now
Barber pays tribute with special haircut for Kamille McKinney's brother

by: Jordan Highsmith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- A local barber shaved a cupcake into Kamille McKinney’s big brother’s hair Saturday.

The barber, Jonathan Lee, says Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin specifically reached out to him, asking him to do this for the 11-year-old sibling.

Lee said it was his honor.

“It meant the world to me because it’s a tragic situation and the family right now needs all the encouragement, all the love, all the letters, posters, artwork, prayers, anything they need right now and I feel like my gift was a good contribute,” Lee said.

