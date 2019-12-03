Live Now
‘Baby Shark’ creators plan Navajo version of popular video

National

by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, fans gesture the baby shark as Washington Nationals’ Gerardo Parra bats during the sixth inning of Game 3 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros, in Washington. Creators of the viral video “Baby Shark,” whose “doo doo doo” song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Creators of the popular video “Baby Shark,” whose “doo doo doo” song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo.

Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, announced last week it is working with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks.

The company is seeking voice actors to portray the roles of Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark.

The “Baby Shark Dance” video has garnered more than 3.9 billion views on YouTube.

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S.

A second North American leg of the “Baby Shark” concert tour is launching in March.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

