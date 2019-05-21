Baby cut from murdered Chicago mom's womb opens eyes for first time
CHICAGO(WFLA/CNN) - An infant cut from his mother's womb in a gruesome crime reportedly opened his eyes briefly Sunday.
19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn baby -- a little boy -- cut from her belly. He's in grave condition and on life support in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Friends of the family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez released this photo of the baby and his father together.
There will be three days of visitation for her -- Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at the mount auburn funeral home in Stickney, Illinois.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.
