Authorities searching for at least 80 people after California's deadliest wildfire

(CBS News)- Authorities searching through the blackened aftermath of California's deadliest wildfire released on Wednesday the names of about 80 people who were still missing, including many in their 80s and 90s. Officials in Northern California said Tuesday that search crews had found six more bodies, bringing the death toll from the so-called "Camp Fire" to 48 and the statewide total to 50.

As the names of the missing were made public, additional crews joined the search. "We want to be able to cover as much ground as quickly as we possibly can," Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said. "This is a very difficult task."

A new lawsuit blames the fire on a major utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, for allegedly failing to inspect and properly maintain its power lines. In a statement, PG&E said customer safety was its "highest priority" and it's focusing on helping first responders.

Five hundred miles south, firefighters have made progress battling the "Woolsey Fire." Some neighborhoods were reopened, and residents were able to see if their home survived.