Aug. 9: National Book Lovers Day

(National Day Calender)- National Book Lovers Day on August 9th harnesses all the excitement bibliophiles feel about books into one celebration.

A day for all those who love to read, National Book Lovers Day encourages you to find your favorite reading place, a good book (whether it be fiction or non-fiction) and read the day away.

Bibliophile – a person who has a great appreciation for or collects books.

Step back in time

The very first books used parchment or vellum (calf skin) for the book pages.

The book covers were made of wood and often covered with leather.

The books were fitted with clasps or straps.

Public libraries appeared in the Middle Ages.

Public libraries often chained the books to a shelf or a desk to prevent theft.

Moving forward

Along with several recent developments, book manufacturers use digital printing. Book pages are printed using toner rather than ink. As a result of digital printing, print-on-demand opens up a whole new realm of publishing. In this case, distributors don’t print the books until the customer places the order.

More and more, people read E-books. E-book (electronic book) refers to a book-length publication in digital form. They are usually available through the internet. However, they can also be found on CD-ROM and other systems. Read an E-book on a computer or via a portable book display device known as an e-book reader, such as a Reader, Nook or Kindle.

HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalBookLoversDay

Sit back, relax and READ! Don’t forget to share the joy of reading with the young people in your life. Inspire them with your favorite novel or find out about the last book they took off the shelf. Read to the littlest of the up and coming readers. And share what your reading with us, too! Use #NationalBookLoversDay to post on social media and spread the word.

NATIONAL BOOK LOVERS DAY HISTORY

We were unable to find the creator or origin of National Book Lovers Day.