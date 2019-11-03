Live Now
Arkansas drag show raises more than $100k for suicide prevention

by: Heath Higgs

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than $100,000 is going towards an organization that saves lives through suicide prevention — and it’s all thanks to a charity function.

Last month, the Bentonville Follies Charity Drag Show put on a unique competition, putting people dressed in drag against each other for a good cause.

The function raised more than $103,000 for the Arkansas Crisis Center.

The Center, which focuses on suicide prevention, says it is beyond grateful for the support of the Bentonville Follies.

