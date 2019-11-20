Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

AMA calls for total ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products

National

by: LINDSEY TANNER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. On Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, the American Medical Association said it is calling for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarette and vaping devices. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The American Medical Association is calling for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.

The group adopted the sweeping stance Tuesday at a policy-making meeting in San Diego. It aims to lobby for laws, regulations or legal action to achieve a ban, but the industry is sure to fight back.

The AMA cited the surge in teen e-cigarette use. The group also said the recent outbreak of lung illnesses linked to vaping shows how little is known about the health consequences. Most of those sickened said they vaped THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana, not nicotine.

The policy singles out e-cigarette and vaping products not approved to help people quit smoking. But none have been approved yet for that use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
47°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories