Always to remove female symbol from packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers

Photo: Proctor & Gamble via CNN

(WTVO) — Sanitary product manufacturer Always is removing the Venus symbol from its products, in an effort to be inclusive toward transgender and “non-binary” customers.

According to CNN, transgender activists argued that not all people who menstruate are women, and not all women menstruate.

The move by Proctor & Gamble joins similar actions by Lyft, Mastercard and Tinder to affirm the chosen identities of transgender people, as transgender equality activism sweeps the nation.

“For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” Proctor & Gamble said in a statement. “We’re also committed to diversity & inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.”

