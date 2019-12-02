Airplane’s emergency slide falls off, lands in family’s yard

(CNN) — It’s a delivery the Huang family wasn’t expecting this holiday season. This Massachusetts family is wondering how this inflatable slide ended up in their backyard.

“Like there’s something coming from the air and coming in my yard,” said homeowner Wenhan Huang. “Right. And it’s pretty heavy. You can even carry it. “

The impact took out some of the branches on Huang’s Japanese maple.

He called police, who called in the FAA to pick up the slide. It turns out, the slide fell from a delta flight coming into logan from Paris. The Huangs are just happy no one was hurt.

“Yeah, I’m fine,” said Huang. “And my house doesn’t get damage. Nothing major get damage. I’m lucky.”

Delta released a statement it is investigating how the slide fell off the plane. The airline said the flight landed safely.