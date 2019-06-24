Airman, two toddlers found dead in NY home

STATEN ISLAND, NY (WABC/CNN) – An active duty Air Force member and her two toddlers were found dead in a Staten Island home.

It’s a crime that’s left a community horrified.

The victims were identified as a mother, a 3-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, but a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Police got a 911 call of an assault in progress Saturday morning, and when they arrived, the second floor was on fire.

“Upon entry to the residence, the bodies of the 36-year-old, a 3-year-old child and a 2-year-old child were discovered,” Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey said. “EMS responded and pronounced all three individuals deceased at the scene.”

Sources say the children had been drowned. All three were found together in one room of the house.

Hours earlier, police has picked up the children’s 36-year-old father walking on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway and took him in for evaluation. He is being questioned.

Both parents are active-duty military members.

Sources said a co-worker of the victim called 911. Police said they have been called to the home before for a domestic dispute.

While it’s still not clear how or what motivated this act, it’s left the victims’ family, military friends and co-workers all in shock as they waited outside the house Saturday afternoon, leaving without comment.

Neighbors said they’ve seen the kids playing outside, and it’s hard to believe they’re gone.

