Active shooter reported in the New Cumberland area; one confirmed with a gunshot wound

(UPDATE 10:20 PM) Hancock County EMA says the situation is under control at this time, they’re working on a press release to send out

(UPDATE 10:00 PM) An update from Hancock County Homeland Security & Emergency Management

All residence are urged to shelter in place due to active law enforcement situation. Updates will be given as they become available Posted by Hancock County Homeland Security & Emergency Management on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

(UPDATE 9:39 PM) East Liverpool City Hospital has confirmed one victim has arrived with a gunshot wound

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WTRF) – Police are surrounding a house in the New Cumberland area near Oak Glen High School after reports of an active shooter.

Deputies tell 7News there are multiple units on scene.

Deputies also say the alleged shooter had allegedly threatened to shoot the Dollar General.

The store is being used as a staging area for police.

We have a crew headed to that area.

All players from both teams are safe. — Oak Glen High School Girls Soccer (@OGLadyBearsSoc) August 15, 2019

Our girls soccer team is SAFE. They are in a lockdown area at Oak Glen HS with a policeman outside there door. They were just moved to be with their parents (parents were in another safe area). They had a scrimmage Tonight at Oak Glen. Please keep everyone in your prayers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Np5hctMotF — Principal Gorman (@BigRedPrincipal) August 15, 2019

Stay with 7News for updates as this situation develops.