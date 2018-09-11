Accused wife wrote ‘How to Murder Your Husband’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — She wrote about romance, she wrote about storytelling and she wrote about mystery — and nearly seven years after she wrote an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband,” 68-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy allegedly did just that.

Crampton Brophy, who was arrested last week for the June 2 murder of her husband, Dan Brophy, wrote the essay on Nov. 4, 2011 for the website See Jane Publish.

“As a romantic suspense writer, I spent a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure,” Crampton Brophy wrote.

Crampton Brophy’s essay was first reported by the Oregonian/OregonLive on Tuesday afternoon. See Jane Publish is now a protected blog on WordPress, meaning access is approved by the blog’s owner. A Google search, however, revealed the headline and a preview for the essay’s URL.

Crampton Brophy is a writer who has published a number of books, according to her website. Among the titles: “The Wrong Series” –The Wrong Cop, The Wrong Husband, The Wrong Seal, The Wrong Lover, The Wrong Hero, plus other titles such as “Hell on the Heart” and “The Girl Most Likely To.”

Her husband, Daniel, was found shot to death by students at the Oregon Culinary Institute, where he was a chef instructor.

The day after his death, Nancy posted on her Facebook saying in part: “My husband and best friend, Chef Dan Brophy was killed yesterday morning. For those of you who are close to me and feel this deserved a phone call, you are right, but I’m struggling to make sense of everything right now.”

Crampton Brophy was arrested on Sept. 5. She was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and murder.