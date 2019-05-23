A school district to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students

(WFLA) – A school system in North Carolina will start offering all students free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year, WCNC reported.

All students at all Brunswick County schools will receive free meals at breakfast and lunch starting in the 2019-2020 school year. No enrollment is necessary and no additional paperwork is required, according to the news station.

The move comes after Hurricane Florence devastated the area, impacting a number of households in the area.

“We sincerely hope this helps each and every family still recovering from the devastating impact of last year’s natural disaster,” Brunswick County Schools wrote in a release announcing the decision.

