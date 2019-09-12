A pregnant mother miraculously survives tree collapse

A pregnant mother of two had the shock of a lifetime during the storm last night when her house collapsed after it was hit by a tree.

As soon as it started raining, Keyoeya Clark took her kids to her grandmother’s house. Clark went back home to grab her phone and other items. That’s when a tree fell on her house, trapping her in her living room.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to cut Keyoeya free from the debris… Miraculously, she escaped with only a minor scratch on her face.

“It was scary. I heard the lightning and then I heard the stuff hit. Everything’s gone, ” said Keyoeya Clark, Mother in the hit house .

Clark is 6 months pregnant. Both she and her unborn baby are okay.

The cleanup of her house began this morning.