94-year-old wins $6.5 million with Megabucks ticket

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — William Bowker was about to throw out his lottery ticket when he decided to double-check it — then the 94-year-old realized what he won.

Bowker’s granddaughter was visiting and checking his lottery tickets for him. She began circling numbers for the Mega Millions game before Bowker noticed the mistake — she was playing the wrong game.

“She got done, and later, I thought I should double-check it before throwing it away,” said the former U.S. Air Force pilot. “I am glad I did. I immediately thought — BOOM! I won!”

Bowker called a family meeting right after winning. His daughter happens to be a tax attorney, who helped him decide on what to do with the money. He’s decided to take the bulk sum payment of $3.25 million which came down to $2.2 million after tax.

“I have what I need, and I’m 94,” he said. “This is a wonderful way to help my family.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Jackson’s Food Store on SE 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley.