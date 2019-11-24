82-year-old bodybuilder fights off home intruder

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y., (CNN) — There was a man on 82-year-old Willie Murphy’s front lawn, asking her to call an ambulance. He claimed to be sick. So she did, but she didn’t let the man inside.

Unfortunately, the man decided to force his way into the home, breaking down the door. It was a move he would soon regret.

That’s because Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder, and she spends a fair amount of her week pumping iron in the gym. She won a competition earlier this year, as a matter of fact.

“I’m alone, and I’m old. But I’m tough,” she said.

She took a table and broke it over the intruder. The man fell to the floor.

“He’s down, and I’m jumping on him,” she said. When the ambulance arrived, they took him away, not Murphy.

Officials said the intruder was intoxicated. Murphy is not pressing charges.

