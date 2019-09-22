6-year-old girl arrested, had mugshot taken after tantrum at school

Kaia Rolle is like most little girls.

A Florida grandmother is demanding answers after her 6-year-old granddaughter was reportedly arrested. She says the girl threw a tantrum as any other kid would. (Source: WKMG/CNN)

She loves the color pink and has a cheery outlook on life.

But after what her grandmother says happened on Thursday, the bubbly 6-year-old has little room to focus on school. Meralyn Kirkland got a call from a school resource officer saying Kaia was arrested.

“What do you mean she was arrested,” Kirkland remembered asking the officer. “He said, ‘There was an incident and she kicked somebody and she is being charged and she is on her way.’”

Kirkland said her granddaughter’s journey to the juvenile detention center by Orlando police officers began at Lucious and Emma Dixon Elementary Charter School.

“She is arrested and she has a charge,” Kirkland explained. “She is charged with battery.”

The disorienting chaos was too much for Kirkland to process.

“She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved. And he says, ‘What medical condition?’” Kirkland said of her conversation with the officer. “She has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea. And he says, ‘Well, I have sleep apnea and I don’t behave like that.’

Orlando police officials said Kaia was one of two children arrested that day. The other was eight years old.

However, it admitted officers are required to seek approval from their watch commander before arresting anyone under 12 and that didn’t happen in Kaia’s case

An internal investigation into both arrests has now been launched.