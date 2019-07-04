6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Southern California

(CBS)-A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday and officials said it was the largest to hit the region in 20 years. The quake struck near the city of Ridgecrest, which is located about 160 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck at 10:33 a.m. PT. The earthquake was initially given a magnitude of 6.6, but was later revised to 6.4.

Officials said emergency crews were responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents in Ridgecrest. The jolt caused one house to go up in flames. The quake was felt more than 150 miles away in Los Angeles, but no damage was reported.

This was the largest quake to hit Southern California since 1999 and an eerie reminder of the 1994 Northridge quake. The magnitude 6.6 earthquake killed at least 57 people and caused billions of dollars in damage.