(CBS NEWS)- It almost sounds too good to be true — Apple is offering up a $1 million reward to anyone who can hack an iPhone. Its an expansion of the tech giant's bug bounty program, but the reward has never been higher.

The bug bounty program, which previously offered rewards of up to $200,000 for finding problems in iOS devices, first launched in 2016. Apple head of security Ivan Krstić announced major changes to the program on stage at the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas Thursday, CNET reports.