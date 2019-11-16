Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

5 dead in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego

National
Posted: / Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five members of a family, including three young boys, have died and another boy was hospitalized with injuries in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego.

Lt. Matt Dobbs said officers responded to a report of arguing and what sounded like a nail gun being fired inside a house in the Paradise Hills neighborhood Saturday morning.

He said when officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man dead inside. A 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An 11-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. His condition has not been released.

Dobbs said investigators found a gun in the house. Police believe the shooter was one of the deceased.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

44°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories