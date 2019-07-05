4th of July road rage shooting ignites fireworks in car, burning 2 toddlers

HOUSTON (CBS NEWS) — Two toddlers and at least one adult were burned after someone fired shots into their vehicle during a road rage incident, causing fireworks inside to ignite, CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV reports.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the toddlers sustained major burns and had to be airlifted to a hospital. They were in critical condition.

According to Harris, the car that was hit had a family of four in it – a 1-year-old and 1-to-3 year-old and their parents.

Harris said the car drove off briefly, but then was engulfed in flames.

Some good Samaritans took the family to a community emergency clinic, Harris said.

The toddlers’ father was also burned, Harris added. The Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office said the mother was burned, as well.

Gonzalez said the gunman fled the scene in a car that also had kids and a female inside. Authorities were searching for it.