4 people killed and 5 others wounded in shooting at Kansas City bar

Kansas City, Kansas (CBS NEWS)- Police were searching Sunday for two men who opened fire at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, killing four people and wounding five others.

Police Officer Thomas Tomasic said authorities believe the shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Tequila KC Bar stemmed from an earlier altercation. He said the two gunmen had apparently gotten into a dispute with some people inside the bar, left, then returned with handguns. Kansas City Police believe the two suspects entered through the back of the bar and started shooting, which witnesses have corroborated. There were 40 people inside the bar at the time of the attack.

No one has been arrested and authorities believe this was an isolated incident. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said it was on the scene to investigate.

All four men who were killed were Hispanic, but Tomasic said authorities do not believe the shooting was racially motivated. The shooting happened in a largely Hispanic neighborhood. The four victims who died were all local adults. One was in his late 50s, one was in his mid-30s, and two were in their mid-20s.

Police investigate the scene of a deadly early-morning shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday, October 6, 2019. (Photo: KCTV)

The five others who were wounded and found outside with gunshot injuries were transported to area hospitals and have been reported to be in stable condition, with some already released.

Police did not release any additional information about the victims. The investigation is ongoing and surveillance video from inside the bar is being reviewed.

Tomasic cautioned that police are still investigating exactly what happened. He said they were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses while looking for the gunmen. The club is a members-only club, which means the club would have a log who could come in and out during the evening.

Juan Ramirez, of Kansas City, Kansas, told The Kansas City Star that his 29-year-old nephew was among those killed. He said his nephew left behind a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody,” Ramirez said.