3 soldiers killed and 3 injured in training accident in Georgia, military says

(CBS NEWS)- Three U.S. soldiers were killed and three others hospitalized during a training accident in Georgia early Sunday, the military said.

The soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield were traveling in a 25-ton armored Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it rolled into water, according to a spokesman for the 3rd Infantry Division. Fort Stewart is about 30 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia.

“We are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” said Major General Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

Three were pronounced dead on the scene and three were transported to a hospital on the base, where they were being evaluated.

The names of the soldiers killed in the accident will be released once their next of kin have been notified.

The 450 square mile base is home to 18,000 soldiers and 4,000 Army civilian workers and is responsible for for training and deploying active and reserve military personnel.

The deadly incident follows other accidents for the military, including one in June at West Point where one cadet was killed and 21 others were injured in a vehicle training exercise. In January, a combat engineer died when his Bradley Fighting Vehicle rolled over.

William Starks and Tom Hanson contributed reporting.