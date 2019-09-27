3 boys accused of pinning down classmate, cutting her dreadlocks

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WKRG) — A sixth-grader in northern Virginia has been staying home from her Christian school in Springfield after she says three boys restrained her and cut her hair.

The 12-year-old says it happened during recess Monday.

“When I held it in, I felt like a weight was being added to my shoulders each day that I held it in,” Amari Allen said.

But Wednesday, Amari finally decided to tell her story.

She says she was on the playground at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, when she says three white students held her against her will and cut her dreadlocks.

“They put my hands around my back, put their hands over my mouth and started to cut my hair,” Amari said.

All the while, the 12-year-old says, the boys called her hair ugly and nappy.

Amari’s grandmother says she enrolled her in the private Christian school expecting a safe experience.

“I never thought of bullying being a part of the curriculum,” Cynthia Allen said.

The family has filed a police report and say they had a meeting with the officials at Immanuel Christian Thursday morning, but they say they left the meeting unsatisfied.

The head of the school put out a statement that reads in part:

“We are deeply disturbed by the allegations being made, and are in communication with the family of the alleged victim to gather information and provide whatever support we can. we have also reached out to law enforcement to ask them to conduct a thorough investigation.”

As for Amari, she says she has compassion for the boys she’s accusing of violating her.

“Something could have happened that made them do this, because I know that’s the source of most bullying.”

The Allens say the school told them to pray about the incident, but took no other action.