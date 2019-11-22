Live Now
2-year-old German Shepherd will forever look like a puppy due to rare genetic condition

by: Nikki Bowers

Photo: @ranger_thegshepherd on Instagram

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Forever young! I want to be forever young.,” these words are more than lyrics from Alphaville’s 1984 hit song. It’s a visual reality for one cute German Sheppard pup from Phoenix, Arizona. According to the Daily Mail, Ranger, a 2-year-old purebred AKC German Shepherd, has ‘Pituitary Dwarfism.’ This means Ranger is stuck in perpetual puppy-hood.

Ranger was diagnosed with the rare condition German Shepherds are predisposed to after he contracted a parasite called Giardia. Now, we all love puppies, so I know many of you may be thinking — ‘a dog that will forever look cute and adorable as a puppy — what’s wrong with that?’

The problem with Ranger’s condition, cuteness aside is that his dwarfism has caused him various health issues, including shedding fur and flaky skin caused by hypothyroidism.

But there’s some good news: Ranger was able to get all of the treatment he needed and has made a full recovery. For more on Ranger, go here.

