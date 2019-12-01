Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2 children dead after being swept away in Arizona floodwaters, 1 still missing

National
Posted: / Updated:
flooded interstate texas state line_177560

GILA COUNTY, Ariz., (CBS) — Two children are dead and another is still missing after the vehicle they were traveling in was swept away in floodwaters in Arizona’s Tonto Basin, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. The Gila County Sheriff’s Office told CBS Phoenix affiliate KPHO the victims found were a five-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl. They were found about three miles from the crash scene.

At about 8:40 a.m. Saturday, the body of one child was found and the next of kin was notified. A second child was found around 11:15 a.m.  

The search for a third child is ongoing.

According to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call around 4 p.m. Friday of a vehicle stuck in Tonto Creek at Bar X Crossing in Tonto Basin, located about 80 miles from Phoenix. The crossing had been closed several hours earlier, KPHO reported. 

According to KPHO, the current of the flooded creek swept the military-style vehicle downstream. A man and four children made it out of the vehicle and became stranded on a small island. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopters rescued the stranded adult and four children, the Gila County Sheriff’s office said. 

The Gila County Sheriff’s office told KPHO a woman managed to reach the banks on the opposite side of the creek, where she was rescued. 

“The Tonto Creek is very brushy. It only flows when we have runoffs. There’s a lot of trees, a lot of brush that makes it almost impossible in some areas to traverse,” Deputy Phil Smith with the Gila County Sheriff’s Office told KPHO. “The water is very cold. It’s slippery, muddy. With the darkness, it’s pretty dangerous.” 

Arizona has been hit with powerful storms this weekend. The National Weather Service said a record rainfall of 0.31 inches fell in Yuma, Arizona, on Thursday, while three tornadoes were confirmed in Maricopa County on Friday. 

First published on November 30, 2019 / 6:54 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph WSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
59°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories