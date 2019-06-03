19-year sentence for man who threw child off MOA balcony

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (CBS Boston)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man who pleaded guilty to throwing a 5-year-old boy off a third-story balcony at the Mall of America was sentenced to 19 years in prison Monday.

Emmanuel Aranda stood in court listening to victim impact statements being read by a prosecutor, tears welling in his eyes. Of that 19-year sentence, Minnesota law mandates that he serve 12 of them, with 53 days off for time served.

When given the opportunity to make a statement or apologize to the family of his victim, Aranda said nothing.

In mid-May the 24-year-old pleaded guilty to first degree attempted murder in the case, in exchange for an agreed-upon sentence of 19 years.

The parents of the young victim, identified only as Landen, chose not to attend the sentencing. Deputy County Attorney Cheri Townsend instead read a statement from Landen's father. "You intended evil that day, but God wants all for good. Landen, who was a nameless child to you, is not a name forgotten or unknown to God," the boy's father wrote. "Your act was evil and selfish. You chose to listen to the worst parts of yourself that day. You chose evil over good, and chose to take your hate and hurt out on my precious boy. You will take nothing more from us ... you will not define our lives or our hearts."

Landen's mother also provided a statement read by prosecutors. "I want you to know I forgive you, not because what you did was OK, not because I want to, but because God wants me to," she wrote. "I refuse to be full of anger and hatred. I refuse to let you let you take my joy. My sweet precious baby, my amazing gift from God is going to be OK."

After the sentencing, Aranda's mother Becky spoke to reporters outside the courtroom. "I'm glad that she has forgiven my son, which is like a burden that has been lifted off our shoulders," she said, referencing the statement from Landen's mother. "Her statement says a lot for us, that even though she doesn't agree with what my son did, I like the fact that she prayed for him and asked for forgiveness for him."

