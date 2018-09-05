"Make sure that your children are being smart, they're being safe on the internet, not having their accounts open to the public where anyone can view them," Sayegh said.

September 5, 2018 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 11:28 AM

FONTANA, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A neighborhood is shaken after a naked man sneaked into a teenage girl’s room. The suspect was caught, but authorities said this serves a reminder for kids to be careful on social media. Police said the man climbed over a back fence from a walkway and got into the house through an unlocked door. But they don't think this was a random break-in. When they arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Ward at his home just a few miles away, they said he admitted to stalking the 13-year-old and other girls. People in the neighborhood are on edge. Default Mono Sans Mono Serif Sans Serif Comic Fancy Small Caps Default Small Medium Large X-Large XX-Large Default Outline Dark Outline Light Outline Dark Bold Outline Light Bold Shadow Dark Shadow Light Shadow Dark Bold Shadow Light Bold Default Black Silver Gray White Maroon Red Purple Fuchsia Green Lime Olive Yellow Navy Blue Teal Aqua Orange Default 100% 75% 50% 25% 0% Default Black Silver Gray White Maroon Red Purple Fuchsia Green Lime Olive Yellow Navy Blue Teal Aqua Orange Default 100% 75% 50% 25% 0%

13-year-old finds naked man in her room. He says he tracked her down through Instagram

“That’s not right. That’s not right at all,” neighbor Lori Lopez said.

"It scares you. It's an invasion, it's an invasion of your privacy. You don't know," said neighbor Kathy Scaletta. "The suspect actually targeted a local dance studio in the Inland Empire, and then he began following Instagram photos and social media photos of some of the victims," said officer Jay Sayegh.

Police say that's how he figured out where this girl lived.

They also think he's been in her home before. He was caught on security cameras inside.

"It appeared that he was familiar with the residence,” Sayegh said. “He knew exactly where the camera was. He looked at the camera, put his finger to his mouth and did a 'shhh.'"

Police said Ward was investigated for a similar crime in 2017, so they're asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward.

In the meantime, they're reminding parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of social media.