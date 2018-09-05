13-year-old finds naked man in her room. He says he tracked her down through Instagram

FONTANA, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - A neighborhood is shaken after a naked man sneaked into a teenage girl’s room.
The suspect was caught, but authorities said this serves a reminder for kids to be careful on social media.
Police said the man climbed over a back fence from a walkway and got into the house through an unlocked door. But they don't think this was a random break-in.
When they arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Ward at his home just a few miles away, they said he admitted to stalking the 13-year-old and other girls.
People in the neighborhood are on edge.