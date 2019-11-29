Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

10 animals were killed in a fire at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Ohio

National
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN)– Ten animals were killed when a fire broke out Thursday at the African Safari Wildlife Park in northern Ohio, Danbury Township police said.

Firefighters were called to the Port Clinton park at 6:15 p.m. after reports of a fire at a barn housing animals, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and park officials said.

Credit: CNN

Three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos and a springbok had been inside the barn before the fire, Officer Carolyn DeMore with the Danbury Township Police told reporters. A bongo is a large forest antelope and the springbok is a medium-sized, gazelle-like antelope.

Holly Hunt, the co-owner of park, told CNN there are 300 other animals in the park and all have been accounted for.

“We are grateful that our staff is safe and no one was injured, but the loss of the wildlife that we care for every day is tragic for our team members who love these animals,” park officials said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Hunt said a caretaker initially spotted the fire Thursday following a power flicker in the property. She said the facility had briefly lost power on Wednesday.

Some of the park’s animals are usually housed in the heated barn during this time of the year.

The fire was not fully contained Thursday night and firefighters were expected to continue battling the blaze overnight, Danbury Township Fire Chief Keith Kahler said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The Ohio State Fire Marshal will arrive at the park Friday to investigate the blaze, Kahler said.

Firefighters found propane tanks stored inside the barn, Kahler said.

A video recorded by a bystander shows two giraffes running away from the flames as smoke pours from the barn. DeMore said first responders found at least one giraffe at a nearby pond.

Visitors to the 100-acre drive-thru park can feed several animals on their drive, including giraffes, zebras and bison, according to the park’s website.

The park was closed for Thanksgiving. It will remain closed Friday as authorities investigate the incident and the staff mourns the loss.

The African Safari Wildlife Park was established in 1969. It’s located about 37 miles southeast of Toledo, Ohio.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

77°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

78°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

79°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

80°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories