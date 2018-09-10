"Good Samaritan" steps in when a man with a machete attacks a woman

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

By: Lori Lizarraga

Bakersfield, Calif. - A man chased a woman - reportedly his ex - into a Starbucks in southwest Bakersfield Sunday, prepared to stab her with a weapon police have said was a knife, but possibly a machete. What happened next left she and a "Good Samaritan" with critical stab injuries. But that Good Samaritan, may have saved the woman's life.

Just before noon on Sunday, an ex of sorts, chased a woman into the Starbucks on Stockdale Highway in southwest Bakersfield, ready to attack.

His sights set on the woman with whom he was involved in a "dating relationship" with at one time, according to Bakersfield Police.

His weapon? An edged knife that police described to 17 News as a possible machete.

The suspect stabbed her. But he also stabbed a stranger- Blaine Hodge - who jumped in to help when he saw the woman being assaulted. Witnesses calling him a "Good Samaritan."

Both victims were taken to an area hospital. As of Sunday night, they were reportedly in critical condition but stable.

Officers found the suspect around the corner from the Starbucks in the 5100 block of Marsha Street following the stabbing. He will be booked into Kern County Jail.

According to friends we've spoken to, Blaine Hodge is in good spirits and is preparing for surgery Monday. No word on an update about the female victim.