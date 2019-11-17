Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virginia teacher’s assistant sentenced in sex abuse sting

National News

by: Talya Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

Monis Irfan (Fairfax County Police Department)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – A man who worked as a substitute teacher and teacher’s assistant at two Virginia elementary schools has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for trying to entice a child to engage in illegal sexual conduct.

The Justice Department said in a news release that 21-year-old Monis Irfan, of Springfield, was sentenced on Friday to 150 months in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Irfan pleaded guilty in July to charges stemming from an undercover police investigation. Authorities say Irfan communicated online with a Fairfax County police detective posing as the father of a 7-year-old child, who was fictitious.

The Justice Department says Irfan repeatedly told the detective he wanted to have sex with the child. Irfan was arrested when he drove to meet the detective.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
44°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
40°F Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories