Man arrested for stealing electricity to power marijuana grow house, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies arrested a 63-year-old man Friday for allegedly stealing nearly $12,000 worth of electricity to maintain his marijuana grow house.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office acted on a search warrant Wednesday on an apparent marijuana grow house on Chickadee Road in Holiday that showed signs of power diversion.

The suspect, Pedro Ruiz, was at the house when deputies arrived to conduct the search.

Deputies said they discovered the home had been converted to a marijuana grow house with 24 marijuana plants growing in one of the converted rooms. Duke Energy discovered a power diversion used to run multiple air conditioner units and over 24 ballasts and grow lights. The energy company said $11,979.73 of energy was stolen.

The sheriff’s office said Ruiz was arrested for growing marijuana and stealing utility services.