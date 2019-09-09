Florida man caught on video kicking, punching dog

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida arrested a man who was caught on video tackling and punching his dog.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a Facebook post that his office was made aware of doorbell video that showed 28-year-old Joshua Schlotmann punching the dog, named Thanos.

Marceno said Schlotmann “delivered three closed-fisted blows” to the dog.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services took custody of the dog.

Marceno said he won’t stand for animal abuse and “will keep throwing these abusers in jail until they get the message.”

