National Guard deployed to fight California wildfires

More than 2,000 National Guards from a number of western states are deployed fighting wildfires in California.

It's early in the fire season, but the guard says it's already been one of the busiest seasons in recent memory.

The deadly wildfires raging through California present dangers for residents, firefighters, and the 2000 national guard deployed to the fire line.

Smokey conditions and high winds are a challenge for the guard on the ground in the air.

The guard is using innovative technology like the MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The remotely piloted aircraft is able to fly over the wildfires... and give those fighting the flames a birds' eye view.

"Basically be able to record video that imagery analyst is able to relay back to the incident commanders," says National Guard Staff Sergeant James Brown.

National Guard Major General Matthew P. Beevers adds: "Make real-time decisions to save lives, mitigate human suffering and save property."

Officials say the fire season is far from over.

Guardsmen say they'll continue to be ready to join the fight.



