Natchitoches police investigate double homicide; 3rd victim in critical condition

by: Nancy Cook

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a double homicide that took place Monday night on Short Seventh Street in Natchitoches.

Natchitoches police responded to a disturbance call in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street at 10:17 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found Larry Batiste, 41, Hiram Phillips Jr., 35, and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Batiste and Phillips were pronounced dead at the scene, and the female victim was transported first to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and later to a Shreveport hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

No other details have been released as it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911.  All information given will remain confidential.

