Narcotics investigation leads to more than $34K of meth seized

News

IBERIA PAIRSH, La. (KLFY)– Two people have been arrested and over $34,000 worth of meth have been seized following a narcotics investigation, according to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Officials.

Col. Wendell Raborn with IPSO says Agents with the Special Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 7000 block of Soileau Road on Feb. 7. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics activity at the home.

Agents seized 3.76 pounds of Methamphetamine and a 9mm semi-automatic handgun, according to officials.

Marlon Charles and Josephine Charles were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on multiple charges including:

  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Felon in Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of a juvenile

Raborn says the investigation is ongoing and further arrest are anticipated.

