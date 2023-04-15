A multi-mode, multi-round, severe weather threat shaping up for today. The first round of storms will come in late morning and through early afternoon. These storms will have robust lift with them, meaning they could contain frequent lightning and large hail. This is due to a steep temperature drop with height, which is a setup for hail-producing storms. These storms could continue through mid-afternoon before we get a break during the evening hours.

Later in the night, a line of storms will move through the area, coming in from Texas. At this point, the severe threat will transition into a damaging wind threat. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph will be possible with this line of storms.

Overall, the threat is Slight “Level 2” meaning severe weather events will be isolated, if they do occur. More widespread severe weather could be possible for areas further north across northern Louisiana, Arkansas, and Missouri, where a Level 3 threat has been put in place.

The front moves in later tonight and conditions will be turning cooler for tomorrow. Highs in the 70s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies expected!