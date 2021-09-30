Mud and mold are just two health hazard people need to be aware of during Hurricane Ida cleanup

(KLFY) LAROSE, La. -Residence in Larose, Louisiana are dealing with mud brought in by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. One environmentalist News 10 spoke with calls it sediment sludge. She says it’s full of toxins and just one health hazard people need to be aware of after a hurricane.

“We need help to scrape it out of our yards. We need help to be told where to put it. We need help to have it tested to be sure that it’s actually safe to be back here,” says Melissa Eymard who lives in Chester Lee Street.

The mud was tested by scientist Wilma Subra. She says a whole host of organisms and chemicals are in the sediment sludge. This can cause your skin to burn, your eyes to itch, and even you can develop a serious cough. “I’ve done a lot of surveys after hurricanes of the health impacts and they always correlated back to what was in the sediment sludge and mold,” says Subra.

Mold, it’s something anyone who had water damage is dealing with, homes are being completely gutted.

Lindsay Lasseigne, who’s parents live in Lockport says, “We haven’t seen a FEMA trailer, my parents live right down the road. They’re an elderly couple and their whole house needs to be got it but they’re living in it filled with mildew because there isn’t another place to go.”

You can watch the full interview with Wilma Subra below.