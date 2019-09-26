Moving Acadiana Forward: New Service Road means more business opportunity in Crowley

The Capital Parkway Service Road in Crowley is set to bring more business into the city.

One final phase of construction on the road is set to kick off in 2020.

The city of Crowley has seen growth on their service road, but are waiting on one final phase of construction. This comes after estimates on the project grew over the years.

There is always additional cost into all of these jobs that are being done. You try to get it to an exact price the best that you can but it’s always a difficult task because they take so long to accomplish.

There’s a temporary section that was built and that was to allow development before we get to this next part of the project.

That’s Bill Oliver with the DOTD.

The next step of the project is to move the service road out of what the DOTD calls the mainline right away of the interstate.

There is 300 feet of right away for the interstate and for us to give away the control of the roadway we have to move it outside of the main line control.

Then it’s truly for the city economic for economic development, and for the businesses that are there.

The property that is a long are Parkway is owned by Mr. Dave Branton and his family, they are currently developing it and we are very excited that they are moving forward with this.

It could be another 18 months to two years before the final construction starts.

In Crowley Caroline Marcello, KLFY News Ten.