Moving Acadiana Forward: Amazon to invest $100M in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — “Carencro is extremely honored and equally blessed to have been chosen for Amazon’s first Louisiana-based fulfillment center,” says Carencro City Manager Don Chauvin.

Amazon will invest $100 million into the new 1 million square foot fulfillment center in Carencro, creating 500 new direct jobs about 980 indirect jobs pertaining to constructions of the facility. That’s more than 1,400 jobs total.

“The economic impact of this facility cannot be overstated in terms of capital investment, job creation with respectable wages and benefits, and the increase interest in housing development,” says Chauvin.

With jobs attracting people to the area, houses are in high demand according to realtor Robbie Breaux. “New construction is going to be coming. Carencro is answering the call. Right now, we currently have less than a two-month supply of inventory, but new construction development has 500 lots under construction. That has helped set the demand.”

“The most exciting part of this whole project is the impact it’s going to have on Carencro‘s job market. The creation of those thousand plus jobs filled by people of all walks in the area is going to be a tremendous boost to our median income and the well-being of people here as we struggle through the pandemic.”