Motorcyclist Killed in Iberville Parish Crash

PLAQUEMINE, La.– A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in a crash. It happened on S on LA Hwy 77 in Iberville Parish. The crash took the life of a motorcyclist whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The initial investigation revealed that Judith Hillman, 79, of Plaquemine was driving a 2011 Toyota Highlander on Kirtley Dr. At the same time, the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 77 on a 2006 Honda motorcycle. Hillman entered LA Hwy 77 from Kirtley Dr. into the path of the motorcyclist, and as a result the motorcycle struck the Toyota.

The motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries despite proper helmet use. A passenger on the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Hillman was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected for either driver, but routine toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

Charges have not been filed pending an investigation.